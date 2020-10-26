Wa West NABCO celebrates second anniversary

NABCO trainees and hospital staff

The Wa West District Secretariat of the Nation Builder’s Corps (NABCO) has held its second anniversary with a call on trainees to be diligent at their workplaces.

Addressing a group of NABCO trainees at Wechiau after a clean-up exercise at the NABCO office and the Wa West District Assembly, Mr Stephen Saator Gbul, the District NABCO Coordinator, said diligence and hard work were the sure ways to succeed as young people.



The celebration also saw the donation of items, including hand sanitizers, toiletries and nose masks to the Maternity Unit of the Wa West District Hospital to contribute to quality health care delivery.



Mr Gbul said the government was aware of the need to provide employment to the youth hence the NABCO initiative to help trainees



find their feet in the field of work.



He said a portal would soon be opened for the trainees to apply for their preferred exit pathways.

Those exit pathways, he noted, include to further one's education, get into entrepreneurship and permanent employment either with the private or public sector.



He explained that trainees who preferred entrepreneurship would pitch, and if selected, would be assisted to secure funding from the banks to support their businesses.



Mr Gbul advised them to give of their best in their work while anticipating the portal to be opened for them to apply.



He described the donation as a token from the NABCO District Secretariat to support health service delivery.



“It is not all those who come that are able to get these things. We are, therefore, donating so that people who come and need them are able to get some,” Mr Gbul, stated.

Mr Joseph Adongo, the Hospital Administrator, who received the items, commended the NABCO for the kind gesture and gave the assurance that they would be used for the intended purpose.



“We know your contribution to the nation’s development is so enormous. And as you sacrifice to get something for us to use we are so grateful”, he added.



Mr Adongo commended the trainees at the Hospital for the good work and appealed to the Coordinator to post more personnel to the facility when there was the opportunity.