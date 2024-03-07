Wailing, disbelief: Watch mood of mourners at John Kumah's residence

The mood in the house of the late MP | 3news photo

Visuals from the Accra house of the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, show what can be described as a heavily distraught atmosphere.

From the video shared by TV3 on X, the people who were gathered there could be heard wailing loudly, while a number of them paced about on the open compound.



Some of the wailing women could be seen in black and red attires.



The death of the deputy minister, who was also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu, was announced via an asaaseradio.com report on Thursday, March 7, 2024.



According to the report, John Kumah’s death was confirmed to them via a close family source.



Other reports say that the late MP had been battling an unknown sickness for about 3 months may have possibly died outside Ghana.

So far, no official communication on the death has been made yet, although it is worth mentioning that Parliament House had to adjourn for the day after the news started breaking.



Watch the video of the mood in John Kumah’s house below:





