Wait for autopsy results – John Kumah’s family cautions against spreading poisoning rumours

The late John Kumah

The family of the late John Kumah, a deputy minister of finance, has implored spokespersons and close allies to refrain from making comments on allegations surrounding his demise.

Poisoning allegations have been widely circulated since the announcement of his death.



Expressing concern over the growing rumours, the family have urged friends and associates of the deceased Member of Parliament for Ejisu to withhold from making unverified claims until an official autopsy report is released.



The family emphasized the need for patience and respect during this challenging time.



MP for Kumawu, Ernest Yaw Anim, who is also a member of the late minister's family, emphasized the family's official stance stating "speculations here and there, but as it stands now, the family has no position.



"We will wait until the autopsy report is ready, and we will know what led to the death of our dear brother.



"If you go out there and say all manner of things, consider the family first, put the wife, put the children, put the father (in your shoes)

“Just take yourself...that if you are the mother, is that how you would want people to go about spreading rumors about the death of your son?" onuaonline.com quoted him to have said in an interview.



John Kumah passed away at the Suhum Government Hospital on March 7.



AM/SARA



