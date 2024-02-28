Wait till Bawumia completes his 8-year term and contest - K.T Hammond to Mahama

KT Hammond, MP

Adansi Asokwa Member of Parliament, K.T Hammond, has advised former President John Dramani Mahama to allow Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia to complete his potential eight-year term before considering a return to the presidency.

Hammond emphasized that Mahama, having previously served as president, should let Bawumia, who doubles as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, have his turn at the country's helm.



Speaking to the media after parliamentary proceedings on February 27, 2024, he pointed out Mahama's absence from parliamentary sessions since President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assumed office, highlighting that his sudden interest in attending Akufo-Addo's State of the Nation Address raised questions.



"President Mahama, since Akufo-Addo came into power, has never been to the chamber before; today is the first time he came here to listen to him. Why did he come and listen to him? …Because they have told him that it is time for him to become president," Hammond asserted.



He added, "He should wait; he has already been a president before, so he should wait until Bawumia finishes his 8-year presidential tenure, and if he wants to contest, then he can come."





AM/SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below: