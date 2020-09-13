3
General News Sun, 13 Sep 2020

Wake up Ghana Police! – Social media reacts to Prof Benneh’s murder

Prof Benneh The late Professor George Yaw Benneh

Amidst the shock and outrage that has met the murder of University of Ghana law lecturer, Professor Yaw Benneh, some Ghanaians on social media are calling on the Ghana Police Service to bring persons responsible for the dastardly act to book.

Professor Benneh is reported to have been found dead in his room at his East Legon mansion on Saturday, September 12, 2020, after he is said to have not left his room since he was last sighted on Thursday.

According to reports, the law professors’ body was found spotting gunshot wounds with his hands tied, a scene that suggests he was murdered.

Following the news, a lot of Ghanaians including his colleagues and other prominent Ghanaians have taken to social media to call for justice over his murder.

In the assertion of Kofi Bentil, the Vice President of Policy Think Tank, IMANI Africa, the murder brings to question the safety of the average citizen since one would have thought the law professor was safe as he lived in the affluent community of East Legon where security is expected to be tight.

“If a law professor affluent enough to live in a mansion in an expensive neighborhood is not Safe? Who is?” he posed the question on his Facebook wall.

He shared in another post a distraught plea to the Ghana Police Service, calling on them to bring closure to the apparent case of murder.

“Dear Ghana Police, Prof's murder is a huge challenge. Please solve this. Please solve this please solve this. We want to believe we have a police service,” he wrote.

In a related reaction, a legal expert, Professor Kwaku Asare also wrote “Professor Benneh’s gruesome murder is another wake-up call for those responsible for the provision of security and the administration of justice. Unfortunately, such horrific acts are occurring too frequently, often ending in investigations that go nowhere.

"Nothing less is required now than an intense search for the assailants and an all-out attack on those who have chosen to make a living by preying on others.

We must feel safe in our homes!

May the good Professor Rest In Peace. Da Yie!”

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

