Walewale: 3 in police custody test positive for coronavirus

COVID-19 cases in Ghana keep rising

Three (3) inmates at the custody of the police in Wawale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region, have tested positive for Coronavirus, Ghanaguardian.com has learnt.

Joy News' North East Regional correspondent Eliasu Tanko, reported that eleven (11) inmates were due for transfer at the Gambaga Local Prison so as part of measures to check their COVID status, it emerged that 3 of them were confirmed to have the virus.



The said inmates according to him, have swiftly been conveyed to an Isolation cell while treatments have commenced.



"We understand the inmates were many in that cell so currently, authorities have separated the 3 and they are now being kept in an isolated room," Eliasu Tanko report.

He added, "Health authorities have already started treatment this morning and as I bring this report, they're still there," he told Gifty Andoh Appiah on The Pulse show monitored by Ghanaguardian.com



Asked whether or not some police officers got exposed to the said inmates, he said: "yes, we understand a lot of them were exposed and contacts tracing is in process."



"Also, the commander has summoned all the officers to gather at the police station for their samples to be taken as part of the contacts tracing process," he reported.