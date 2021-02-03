Walewale: 3 prisoners under coronavirus quarantine break jail, 1 nabbed

Three prisoners who have tested positive for COVID-19 have escaped from police custody at Walewale in the North East region.

The three include Mitaw Ibrahim, age 22, convicted for stealing and sentenced to 2 years imprisonment, Musah Salam, age 21, convicted and sentenced to 4 years imprisonment for two counts of dishonestly receiving and Aziz Nurudeen, age 21, convicted and sentenced to 2 years imprisonment.



The prisoners who all tested positive to COVID-19 on 15/01/2021 and were isolated and quarantined at Walewale Municipal Warehouse under Constable Abakah Ebenezer and Constable Bobie Prince who were on duty broke the door to the warehouse and escaped.



However, efforts have been made to arrest one of the prisoners Aziz Nurudeen whiles the two others are said to be on the run.

The police administration has asked the Policemen who were on duty as a matter of urgency look for the prisoners as enshrined in the Service Instructions without much delays.



Meanwhile, currently, Ghana’s active COVID-19 numbers are 5,515 after 772 new cases were recorded.



Also, the country’s death toll currently sits at 424.