Walk out if doing God's work has become frustrating - Ampaw to pastors

Private legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has claimed that most men of God are battling with depression as doing the Lord’s business has become frustrating.

He added that it’s about time men of God acknowledge the fact that they get depressed and seek counseling as well as medical care to save them from embarking on regrettable acts.



Citing an example to buttress his claim, he indicated that members are not going to church in recent times because of the coronavirus scare and due to this, pastors are going bankrupt.



He entreated ‘fake’ pastors to diligently walkout from the business and be motivational speakers.



“Men of God are going through a lot of depression. Even this coronavirus, members are not coming to church, they have a lot of frustration going on, the kingdom business has become a very frustrating business. There’s pressure on them, they are resolving other people’s problems when theirs keep on compounding and so I think that men of God must begin to understand their calling.”



“In fact, those who have not been called, please walkout from the ministry. Go and be a motivational speaker where you can do all kinds of things to survive but in the Ministry, when you are going through depression, acknowledge that you are going through depression, go and seek the face of God, go for vacation, go and do some prayer and fasting…and tell God to deal with your depression and also go and seek counseling.”

His comments come on the back of the recent shooting incident that happened in the United States involving a Ghanaian pastor.



The man of God shot his 27-year-old to death after the duo encountered marital challenges.



The deceased, who was shot multiple times by the husband was an employee of the Navy Federal Credit Union, in the USA.





