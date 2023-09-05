Walking Stick Foundation supports women in Brufoyedu community

File Photo

The Van Calebs Walking Stick Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has donated some items to aged women and girls in the Brofuyedru community in Cape Coast Central Region.

More than 250 old women benefited from the items donated, which included bags of rice, gallons of oils and assorted drinks, and sanitary pads, among other items.



Speaking on the sidelines of the donation, Van Calebs, founder of the foundation, said they were elated to make the donation to the deprived community as they sought to make them part of the Fetu Afahye celebrations.



"We came here to make these donations so that old women in this community would not be left out of the Fetu Afahye celebrations. They were happy when we donated the items to them, and we were happy to see them smile.



"We seek to further support them with some initiatives so that they can venture into some little businesses so that they can feed themselves," he said.



"Special thanks goes to Mr Bruce F Brown of BFB Designs", this project wouldn't have been possible without him fully involved. Thanks to Stella Owusu and her brother in the USA, Diego Salterini in the USA, thanks to Kwaku Chocomilo in Obuasi, thanks to the fashion police in the UK," he said.

Van Calebs also revealed that the foundation plans to drill boreholes for some communities in the Eastern Region to ensure the provision of clean drinking water.







The Walking Stick Foundation has, over the years, supported the less fortunate in society with various donations and also sensitised young women on menstrual hygiene.



It has also tackled issues of streetism where young girls have been removed from the streets while elderly women and widows have been supported to start their own businesses.



