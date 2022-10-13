1
Menu
News

Walking, leaping and praising God - Agradaa sings her way into court again

Video Archive
Thu, 13 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The embattled founder of the Heavenway Champion International Ministry, Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng (Nana Agradaa), has arrived in court in a very hearty mood, singing a calm Gospel song.

The former fetish priestess is in court over scam allegations levelled against her by scores of her church members who visited the worship center on Friday, October 7, 2022, under the pretext that she would double monies for them.

Unfortunately for many of these people, they left the church sorely disappointed and betrayed after the former fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, supposedly chased them out after she had taken their monies.

After the public uproar, she was arrested on Sunday, October 9, 2022, and made her first appearance in court on Monday, October 10.

She was denied bail to reappear on Thursday, October 13, 2022, but her entrance came with more than just a walk into the court room.

Mobbed by journalists, security detail with her, and some of her close associates, a bubbly Nana Agradaa sang her way into the premises of the Accra Circuit Court 9 with Hannah Marfo’s Yen Som Obiara (Ototrobonsu).

Watch her in the video below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:

You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:



AE/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Govt destroys structures of Akonta Mining- Report
Evelyn Keelson asks retired Honyenuga to reject Opuni’s excuse notice
I haven’t decided whether or not to contest for flagbearership – Mahama
How the name ‘Ghana’ was got
Honyenuga summons medical director who gave excuse notice to Dr. Opuni
Anas 'fights' Charles Bissue in galamsey fraud
Aisha Huang has employed only NPP lawyers since 2017 - Ablakwa
Freddie Blay's son marries Betty Mould Iddrisu's niece
Western Regional Minister, others involved in galamsey - Chief alleges
Watch how 10 students share one fish during dining at St Paul SHS
Related Articles: