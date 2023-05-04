0
Menu
News

Wamfie Friday Market Meat Shop operating under unhygienic condition

Meat Wraps1 A file photo

Thu, 4 May 2023 Source: GNA

The buying and selling of meat at the Friday Market Meat Shop at Wamfie in the Dormaa East District of Bono Region is conducted under unhygienic condition threatening the health and safety of consumers.

Customers who arrived at the corridor of the shop daily to buy meat were usually met by hordes hovering around the place where butchers stood to serve the public.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) observed during a visit to the place on Tuesday that cobwebs hanged on top corners of the building and the windows, while blood stains of slaughtered goats and sheep covered a large section of the tiled concrete floor.

Speaking to the GNA in an interview, Mr. Musa Banda, the spokesperson for butchers at the Friday Market expressed concern about the District Assembly’s failure to provide them with water reservoir for regular water supply to keep the place hygienic.

“Apart from torn nets of the windows that provided easy access for flies to invade the place, there are no lights in the building, which is affecting the progress of our business,” Mr. Banda lamented.

He appealed to the Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, to come to their aid by renovating the building to protect public health and safety.

Mr. Banda added that it would also boost patronage of customers and consequently contribute to increased daily local revenue collection by the Assembly.

When contacted, Mr. Marvin Boateng, the |District Environmental Health Officer told the GNA the Assembly had not been informed about the situation but assured of immediate steps to put things right for the shop to operate in good sanitary condition.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance
Watch Asantehene's departure to UK to attend Charles III's coronation
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Gold Mafia: We don’t owe Akufo-Addo an apology – Al Jazeera suggests
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' by passage of Uganda's anti-LGBTQ+ law
Meet the NPP MPs who joined Alan Kyerematen's 'Aduro Wo So' walk
Ken Agyapong's lawyer pops up in US registration documents
Otiko Djaba speaks on Akufo-Addo’s 2018 ambassadorial job