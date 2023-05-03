Wanted Persons

Billy Mensah, 39, and Veron Kwadzo-Gbor, 41

The Magistrate Court, Teshie Nungua, has issued a warrant of arrest for Billy Mensah, 39, and Veron Kwadzo-Gbor, 41, for the offense of stealing cartons of Bopp tape valued at GHC 978,425.29. The suspects have since vacated their post and place of residence.

Billy Mensah is 5' 7'' tall, dark in complexion with small ears, and stoutly built. Veron Kwadzo-Gbor is 5' 8'' tall, dark in complexion, has medium eyes, and is averagely built.



Anyone with information about their whereabouts should contact the Baatsona District Command on tel. nos. 0243029946, 0243422032, or the Police Command Centre on tel. nos. 191 (all networks), 18555 (MTN and Vodafone networks), or report to your nearest police station.