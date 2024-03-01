Warrior King Watches honours Afua Asantewaa with customized gold watch

The watch was presented to Afua Asantewaa by the the founder and CEO, Patrick Amofah

Ghanaian-owned premier luxury watch brand, Warrior King Watches, known for its exquisite craftsmanship has presented a customised gold watch to Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

According to Patrick Amofah, the founder and CEO of the renowned watch brand, Afua Asantewaa was gifted the bespoke piece as a token of appreciation and celebration of her outstanding accomplishment in the recent Singa-thon event.



Sighted on the watch brand’s Instagram page, the picture of the founder presenting the watch to Afua was captioned, “Warrior King Watches takes great pride in celebrating the remarkable achievements of @afuaasantewaasingathon , Afua’s dedication, passion, and endurance have not only set a new standard but have also created an inspiring legacy. In honoring her monumental accomplishment, we find resonance with our commitment to excellence and perseverance. Afua Asantewaa’s journey embodies the spirit of Warrior King Watches – a fusion of timeless elegance and enduring strength. May her achievement inspire others to reach new heights and create their own extraordinary narrative”



Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the customized gold watch embodies the essence of excellence and serves as a tribute to Asantewaa's extraordinary accomplishment. Featuring intricate engravings and exquisite craftsmanship, the watch is a timeless symbol of her remarkable talent and unparalleled dedication, furthering the legacy of Warrior King Watches' historical association.



In December 2023, Asantewaa embarked on a Guinness World Record attempt by commencing a singing marathon at midnight on December 24th, which concluded on December 29th.

Her endurance and talent were truly showcased as she completed the captivating marathon after an astonishing 126 hours and 52 minutes.



While awaiting official verification from Guinness World Record judges, it’s widely believed that Asantewaa’s feat has surpassed the existing record set by India’s Sunil Waghmare in 2012.



Expressing her gratitude after receiving the prestigious Ghanaian-made watch, Asantewaa took to Facebook with a heartfelt caption: “Time is of essence to me and every second counts. Warrior King gifted me this CUSTOMIZED WARRIOR KING HERITAGE timepiece to congratulate me on my record attempt for the longest singing marathon by an individual- Guinness World Records. Proudly made in Ghana with Afua Asantewaa bold inscriptions. You know what time it is?”



Warrior King Watches is a luxury watch brand renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, timeless designs, and commitment to honoring extraordinary individuals. Each timepiece is meticulously crafted to embody the spirit of success, elegance, and innovation, making it a symbol of distinction and achievement. From bespoke creations to limited-edition collections, Warrior King Watches celebrates the unique stories and remarkable talents of individuals who inspire greatness.