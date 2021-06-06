Was Dr Ayine a coward when he apologized at the Supreme Court? – Kweku Baako questions

Dr Dominic Ayine

• Kweku Baako could not comprehend Dr Ayine's apology at the Supreme Court

• He believes the MP was not courageous



• Ayine has been dragged to the disciplinary committee of the GLC



Abdul Malik Kweku Baako is questioning the basis of Dr Dominic Ayine’s apology to the Justice of the Supreme Court when he was charged with contempt of Court during the 2020 Election Petition hearing.



He stated that, Dr Ayine has been inconsistent with his conduct during the Election Petition hearing and after the Election Petition.



Kweku Baako Jnr claims Dr Ayine’s apology before the Justices at the Supreme Court when he was charged for contempt and his repetition of the same comments at another forum smacked cowardice and lack of conviction.

“What was the basis of the apology that he rendered to the Supreme Court? Was it out of fear? Was it based on lack of courage of conviction? Did he think he was genuinely wrong and so offered an apology?” Baako said on Newsfile monitored by Ghanaweb on Saturday, June 5.



He, however, doubted the authenticity of the apology rendered by the NDC legislator to the Supreme Court.



Dr Dominic Ayine, who was a member of former President John Dramani Mahama’s legal team during the 2020 Election Petition, at a forum organized by the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) questioned the judiciary’s independence regarding how the Supreme Court arbitrated the Election Petition.



Dr Ayine maintained that the posture of the Supreme Court throughout the Election Petition hearing suggests that it had a “pre-determined agenda” to rule against the petitioner, John Dramani Mahama.



He said, “the Supreme Court’s failure to apply the rules of procedure as well as the consistent and continuous dismissal of the petitioner's applications or reliefs were the basis of his assertion”.

Dr Ayine made a similar statement during the hearing of the petition at a press briefing, February 16, 2021, in which he was found guilty of contempt of the Supreme Court, but was discharged after apologizing for his comments.



The Judicial Secretary in a letter said, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah is displeased with statements made by Dr Ayine during a discussion.



The Chief Justice has, therefore, petitioned the disciplinary committee of the General Legal Council (GLC) of Ghana to see to the matter.