Was he a 'mumu' in the cabinet? – Adom-Otchere replies Frimpong-Boateng

Paul Adom-Otchere is host of Good Evening Ghana

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana on Metro TV has launched an attack on former minister of environment Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng asking whether the minister was deaf when colleagues were purportedly undermining him in the course of his work.

Adom-Otchere, speaking on the April 25 edition of his show said the Prof’s report on illegal small-scale mining had more questions that answers specifically in respect of allegations leveled against Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah.



The former minister said in his 36-page report authored in 2021 that the information minister had through his actions sought to undermine his work as chairman of government’s taskforce on illegal small-scale mining (galamsey).



In responding to Frimpong Boateng, the journalist suggested that the former environment minister acted as though he was deaf when a cabinet colleague made comments about him but rather chose to raise concerns in a report long after he had been relieved of his duties.



“He is writing things that happened in cabinet when he was present. Frimpong-Boateng should have told us…even if he told me, I would have said that when Oppong Nkrumah said that in cabinet, what did you say? You were sitting there…



“Now, he publishes a whole report, does not add anything he said, was he a mumu (deaf person) in the cabinet? I don’t understand it.

“You are sitting in cabinet, Oppong Nkrumah you claim is undermining you with a story and you say nothing and you come and publish it because Chief of Staff says bring a report, the president is not happy with you, that is not fair,” he stressed.







Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:











SARA