Was there a responsibility on my part to inform you? - Alan asks NPP General Secretary over resignation

Alan Kyerematen, an independent presidential hopeful, has raised questions regarding the necessity of informing the New Patriotic Party (NPP) about his resignation from the party and the subsequent decision to contest as an independent candidate.

His comments come in response to NPP General Secretary Justin Frimpong Koduah's assertion that Kyerematen did not notify the party about his decision beforehand.



The General Secretary of the NPP, in a press conference on September 26, 2023, in which he stated that Alan Kyerematen had not informed the party leadership about his intention to leave the NPP.



In an interview with TV3, Alan Kyerematen challenged the assertion, stating that it was not in his responsibility to do so.



"Let us use our executive time to discuss things that will move this country forward. If the general secretary is lamenting over whether I informed him or not, was there a responsibility or requirement on my part to inform them?"



Kyerematen maintained that he had, in various ways, communicated his decision to the party.

"I have written to them that I am exiting from the process to elect our presidential candidate. I wrote to them, and I also gave an indication that at a later point in time, I would inform the public about the role o want to play in politics in Ghana and I have done so.



"I am not sure what the problem is with the general secretary" he stated.



To him, he has a commitment to serving the people of Ghana through politics and he remains resolute in that commitment.



"I am a politician, and I am in politics to serve the people of Ghana. I have done that over the years through the NPP. I have given an indication that for a number of reasons, I am exiting from the party, and I want to appeal directly to the people of Ghana. So, why are we getting into a debate about whether I informed the party? What does that mean to inform the party" he asked.



