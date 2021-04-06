Washed ashore fish: FDA dispatches inspection team to specific markets

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has said it has dispatched an inspection team to some markets in the capital, Accra.

This is aimed at preventing the sale and public consumption of a variety of fish and sea mammals that were washed ashore at the Osu Castle, Axim and Keta beaches recently.



The Authority in a statement explained that the team will primarily monitor the Osu Mandela market in the Korle Klottey constituency.



“To prevent the washed-ashore fish from entering into the food chain, FDA inspection teams have been dispatched to fish markets including the Osu Mandela market in the Korle-Klottey Municipal Assembly.”



“The FDA in collaboration with other state agencies have been engaged in investigating and addressing the matter of various species of fishes washed ashore on some beaches since Friday, 2nd April 2021. While laboratory investigations are ongoing, the Authority warns the general public to desist from consuming the fish washed ashore in view of the potential risk to health and safety,” portions of the statement read.



Meanwhile, the FDA and other environmental agencies have begun laboratory investigations to ascertain the cause of the aquatic creatures getting washed ashore.

It also advised the public against consumption of any suspicious looking fish sold on the market.



The FDA said it has also alerted its regional offices along the coastline of the Central and Volta regions to replicate similar efforts.



Read the statement below:







