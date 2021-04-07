Washed ashore mammals: 38 dolphins returned to their habitat – Fisheries Officials

Officials at the Fisheries Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency say they have released back to the sea some 38 dolphins that were washed ashore at the Axim-Bewire in the Western region.

According to a Citi News report, Acting Director at the Fisheries Commission, Alhassan Arafat Salifu making the revelation said these 38 dolphins were found to be alive and had to be returned to their habitat.



“The dolphins that were found alive were released into the sea. The dead ones however were disposed of at a dumping site in the Nzema Municipal area,” Salifu disclosed.



“We do not yet know what resulted in the incident and we can’t take chances. We advise all fishermen who may have any of these mammals in their possession to hand them over,” he added.



He estimated that some 120 sea dolphins that were washed ashore on April 4, 2021, were mostly found alive but were sadly weak and unable to swim back to their habitat. The officials add that they have since buried some 30 dolphins which could not survive.

Meanwhile, the Foods and Drugs Authority and other environmental agencies have begun laboratory investigations to ascertain the cause of the aquatic creatures getting washed ashore Ghana's coastal lines.



The FDA also advised the public against the consumption of any suspicious looking fish sold on the market.



