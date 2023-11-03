Washing bay attendant killed after truck head crushed him

Nuhu was assigned to clean the truck when a sudden descent of the truck's head killed him

In a heartbreaking incident at Abirem Newtown, a washing bay attendant met a fatal end while washing a truck, a citinewsroom.com report has said.

The victim, known only as Nuhu, and in his 30s, lost his life after being trapped beneath the truck's head during the cleaning process, the report added.



The incident unfolded at the Alhaji Washing Bay in Abirem New Town, located in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.



Nuhu was assigned to clean the truck when a sudden descent of the truck's head left him pinned underneath.



Rescue efforts were launched, involving his colleagues, onlookers, and a towing company's team, which took several hours to free him from the vehicle.



He was subsequently rushed to the hospital with the assistance of a team of police officers who arrived at the scene but he did not make it, the report added.

The Kenyasi District Police Command has since taken action by inviting both the vehicle's driver and the washing bay's owner to cooperate with ongoing investigations.



Nuhu leaves behind a pregnant wife, with whom he had recently exchanged vows, making this tragic incident even more devastating for his family.



