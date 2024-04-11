Wasipewura's Palace disassociates itself from Muetala Abudu's arrest

Muetala Abudu was arrested at Yoo-Dakema in Karaga following an outstanding chieftaincy crisis

Source: Isaa Nongya, Contributor

The Paramount Chief of Wasipe Traditional Area in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region, Wasipewura Mumuni Anyame Kabasaya II has disassociated his traditional area from the recent arrest of 35-year-old Muetala Abudu, a native of Wasipe at Yoo-Dakpema in the Karaga District in the Northern Region.

The Paramount Chief who said this through a press release and signed by his Secretary, Jantonwura Peter Awusi Yakubu, described the incident as worrying and unfortunate.



"We at Wasipe state unequivocally clear that, we don't have any link or hand whatsoever in what has happened far away in Yoo-Dakpema involving a son of our soil, and we, therefore disassociate ourselves from the unfortunate incident".



"We also want the security to find out how the suspect (Muetala Abudu) was identified, recruited and by whom to go and fight", Jantonwura Yakubu insisted.



It will be recalled that the suspect (Muetala Abudu) who is currently in police custody in Tamale in the Northern Region, was arrested by security personnel with some ammunition (bullets) in his possession at Yoo-Dakema in Karaga following an outstanding chieftaincy crisis in which some two lives have been lost.

According to the statement, the suspect during interrogation, mentioned that "he was a native of Tidrope so I made a follow-up to the community and it was confirmed that he is from Tidrope".



As part of concerns from Wasipe, the Palace wondered why Muetala Abudu was specially contacted to crossover to another traditional area and was arrested with bullets.



"But what concerns us very much as a Traditional Area is, why was he (suspect) contacted to go and get himself involved in such an issue. So, we ask ourselves, is it that he has been involved in earlier issues such as that before”, they queried.



The Paramount Chief also urged security personnel in Karaga to go deep into the case to find out who were his paymasters and how he was identified by them (paymasters) including other related previous involvements by him (suspect) if any for justice to take its course.