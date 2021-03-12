Wassa Akropong Police arrests woman for butchering another over GHC7,000

Picture of Patricia Oduro, the victim

Correspondence from Western Region:

A forty-six-year-old woman, Ama Bono is in the grips of the Wassa Akropong Municipal police command for trying to kill a 45-year-old woman, Patricia Oduro over Seven Thousand Ghana Cedis.



The incident happened on Monday evening at Wassa Japa in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality of the Western Region where both women, living in the same house, work as ‘galamsey’ operators.



Narrating her ordeal, Patricia Oduro said she had given three thousand cedis to Ama Bono to be invested in a galamsey business which yielded additional four thousand cedis after some few months.



She explained that she needed the money to pay her two-year rent and use part for a ‘chop bar’ business she wanted to venture into.



Ama Bono then asked her to accompany her to a galamsey site to collect the money for her.



Somewhere in the middle of the bush road on their way to the galamsey site, Ama smashed Patricia’s forehead and neck with a stick she was holding after which she inflicted her with machete wounds on parts of her body leaving her unconscious.

According to Patricia after she regained consciousness on Tuesday dawn, she screamed for help where some galamsey operators around the same area came to her rescue.



She then mentioned to her rescuers that Ama Bono had done that to her. The rescuers went to the community to inform Patricia’s uncle who is a retired police officer who also reported the case to the Wassa Akropong Police Command.



The police, together with community folks went to the scene where Patricia was lying very weak. She was rushed to the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital for treatment, after which Ama Bono was arrested by the police.



The police are investigating the case and subsequently, arraign Ama Bono in court to face the full rigours of the law.



Meanwhile, Patricia Oduro has been discharged from the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital.