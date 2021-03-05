Wassa Amenfi East: Alternative route created at Mamieso after bridge collapsed

A photo of the broken bridge

Correspondence from Western Region;

An alternative route has been created in place of the broken bridge that killed one person at Mamieso near Wassa Akropong in the Wassa Amenfi East Municipality to enhance the movement of passengers.



The bridge caved in last Sunday morning as a Mamut Tipper truck carrying boulders meant for the construction of a cocoa road project in the area was crossing the bridge at Mamieso.



An “okada” rider who was behind the tipper truck with two passengers got trapped under the bridge when the over 35-year-old bridge collapsed killing one person; Collins Kuma popularly known as Aloo 30.



The two others George Appiah 42 and Emmanuel Dovi 32 who sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the accident are still at the Wassa Akropong Government Hospital receiving treatment.



Part of the river has been filled up in order to make an access road for the drivers to use temporarily.

While thanking authorities for the temporal access road, drivers and passengers are calling on government to put pressure on the contractor working on the road to expedite action to ensure that the bridge is fixed permanently.



According to them, if a permanent solution is not found to the problem, another disaster will befall them anytime it rains heavily.



The bridge on the Mamie river at Mamieso links Wassa Akropong to communities like Wassa Afransie, Jukwaa, Abrokyire Krobo among others in the Wassa Amenfi East District in the Western Region.



The road to Wassa Afransie, the hometown of Cocobod CEO, Hon Joseph Boahen Aidoo and for NDC MP Hon Oppong Fosu forms part of a 55.55km cocoa road from Adesu to Ankwaaso which is under construction.



