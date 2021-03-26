Wassa Amenfi West vaccinates 800 health workers after Day 1

The municipality has received a total number of 1,900 doses of the AstraZeneca COVAX vaccines

A total of 800 health workers in the Wassa Amenfi West Municipality in the Western Region received their first shot of the AstraZeneca COVAX vaccines on the first day of vaccination.

This is out of a total number of 1,900 doses of the AstraZeneca COVAX vaccines the municipality received on Thursday, March 25.



The first batch is meant exclusively for health workers and management, staff, and students of the Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Wassa Amenfi West.



An excited Municipal Chief Executive, George Agyiri, speaking on Connect FM’s midday news Orekodo, said before the arrival of the vaccines there had been an intensive sensitization to assuage the fears of all and sundry.



“I received the vaccines at about 6:00 am. By 8:00 am, the vaccination exercise began. I was assured by the health directorate that they were already prepared and will work to ensure that those who are supposed to be vaccinated are vaccinated. I am happy to tell you that on the first day of the exercise, 800 of those to be vaccinated received their first shot. If all go as planned, I am sure in the next day or two the 1,900 will be exhausted.”

According to him, the high level of patronage is ample evidence that the sensitization has worked.



“I will still appeal to all to keep observing the protocols on Covid-19 and not take anything for granted. I will also entreat those who were not part of the first round to exercise patience as the government of Nana Akufo-Addo will ensure that everyone is vaccinated. I also pledge my continuous support to the health directorate and other stakeholders in the fight against Covid-19.”



As at Wednesday, March 24, the Wassa Amenfi West Municipal Assembly had recorded six deaths cumulatively from Covid-19 complications.



Active cases in the Municipality stood at seven.