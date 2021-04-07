Wassa Amuni Dwirigum: Residents cry over abandoned health facility

According to them, the only health facility built by the NDC has been abandoned by the government

Residents of Wassa Amuni Dwirigum continue to wail over traveling long distances to seek health care.

According to them, the only health facility in the town which was started by the NDC-Government has been abandoned by the NPP-Government, leaving the residents to rely on other towns for health care services.



About three weeks ago, the Wassa Amuni Dwirigum residents called on the government to complete the only health facility in the town which has been abandoned for years.



They claimed the only health facility could not serve the purpose of which it was meant for because it has not been provided with the needed equipment needed to run.



But after three weeks of registering their plight, they claim nothing has been done about the situation.



Speaking with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie, a Unit Committee Chairman of Wassa Amuni Dwirigum, Mr Evans Amoako confirmed that the people had to travel over 17 miles to access proper health care.

“From here to Prestea is 17 miles, from here to Manso Amenfi is 29 miles, which means it is quite a distance because we are under Amenfi Central,” he noted.



He said after calling for a re-construction of their bad roads and health facility, the then DCE, Peter Yaw Kwakye-Ackah awarded a contract for the construction of a clinic in 2013 but could not complete it before the NDC left power in 2016.



Mr Evans Amoako said although the residents were hopeful that the ‘NPP’ DCE who took over would complete the project, he did not.



He said although the New DCE was hesitant in awarding the contract for continuation initially, the people persuaded him after which he finally awarded part of the contract, including ceiling and painting to the contractor, which was done.



However, he explained that the DCE promised to open the hospital after the election but did not open it as promised.

Meanwhile, Mr Evans Amoako said the Chief of the town had to offer two rooms to some nurses to administer health services to the people while the clinic lies abandoned.



He said all efforts to reach the government has proved futile, saying that an NGO visited the town to take pictures of the facility but nothing has been done about it.



He added that the youth are ready to clear weeds of the facility for works to continue.