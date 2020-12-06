Wassa-East Assembly honours 20 distinguished staff

District Chief Executive for Wassa-East, Mr Wilson Arthur

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Wassa-East, Mr Wilson Arthur says he has revived the Wassa East Teachers Awards in 2018 after 10yrs of hibernation.

According to him, by the grace of God, he has enhanced and expanded the awards.



Mr Arthur who is also the NPP Parliamentary Candidate in the December 07 elections, was speaking at an awards night for 20 outstanding Public Servants, Leaders and Captains of industries and NGOs who were celebrated in the new Wassa East Staff Excellence Awards scheme.



Six Teachers received honour Shields and prizes ranging from i3 laptops, tablets, 43 inches satellite DVB2 Television sets and Double Decker Refrigerators.



The Education Directorate scooped two motorbikes to enhance monitoring and supervision exercise.



Mrs Irene Ampaw, Headmistress of Daboase Senior High School emerged the Educationist of the year.

Access Water, an NGO providing potable water supply to communities, won the most impactful NGO of the year award.



Mr Shadrach Adjetey Sowah,the Managing Director of Golden Star Resources Mines was celebrated as the most impactful Private Sector Development Partner of the year while the DCE, Mr Wilson Arthur was honoured as the most impactful leader.



The DCE seized the opportunity to express his profound gratitude to President Nana Akufo-Addo for the trust reposed in him and Staff, Assembly men and Women, Chiefs and the people of Wassa East.



Mr Arthur sought their mandate to vote massively for him to represent them in Parliament to do more for the District, country and humanity.



He acknowledged that Wassa East has not only become a model district but also a land of Opportunities and Prosperity.

Mr Arthur gave all the glory to God and assured people in the District to further increase the awardees when he is sent to Parliament.



The Managing Director of Golden Star Resources Mr Sowah thanked the Assembly for recognizing the role of the company in the development of the District.



He said the Mining Company would ensure that indigenes benefitted from the resources especially in the health and education sectors.



Mr Sowah pleaded with school children in the area to study hard and eschew immoral practices such as lesbianism and gay since those acts don't glorify God.