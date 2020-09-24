Wassa Fiase Traditional Council descends on Queenmother

Nana Abena Kunadjoa II

Nana Kwesi Atobrah II, who is the Interim President of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, has expressed concerns over a recent demonstration and statement by the Queen-mother and some members of the Royal family of Wassa Fiase.

A statement he issued said the Traditional Council is in a fix as to what the Queenmother is up to “when this same Queenmother and the Ebusuapanyin of the Royal family (Nana Abena Kunadjoa II and Ebusuapanyin Kwesi Sackey) on 27th January,2017 wrote a circular to all Press Houses stating emphatically that Osagyefo Kwamena Enimil VI remains the substantive Omanhene of Wassa Fiase Traditional Area”.



“They stated that, the Supreme Court of Ghana gave a ruling recognizing Osagyefo as the Omanhene after the ruling from the Western Region House of Chiefs.



“Today, the same Queenmother is leading a demonstration claiming Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko (former Omanhene) is the substantive Omanhene due to a ruling in 2015 from the Western Region House of Chiefs that did not give any specific order. That Odeneho is the Omanhene or should reign as Omanhene. Chieftaincy is about customs and practices.

“The same Queenmother again after the High Court of Justice, Kumasi on 4th May, 2020 in a case involving Katakyie Ntsiful Essel V, Osagyefo and Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko gave specific instruction to the National House of Chiefs to insert the name of the applicant (Katakyie Ntsiful Essel V) [as] the current Omanhene in the National Register of Chiefs forthwith.



“Lawyer Israel Ackah who was the Counsel for Odeneho in the case referred supra is aware of this Ruling given in May 2020(copy attached), so why throw dust into the citizens’ eyes of Wassa



“In this same case, both Odeneho and Osagyefo has filed a stay of execution and an appeal which is due to be heard in October 2020 when Court resumes. So why this demonstration to disturb the peace of Wassa Fiase especially in this Convid- 19 era and election year.”