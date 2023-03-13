Wassa Nkran bridge finally fixed

A picture of the fixed bridge

Correspondence from Western Region

The people of Wassa Nkran in the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality can now give a sigh of relief as the Wassa Nkran bridge on the Bonsa river has finally been fixed.



This followed a report by the Western Regional Correspondent of GhanaWeb Thomas on the poor state of the bridge posing a threat to commuters.



This bridge which connects key communities in Wassa Nkran and other adjoining communities was constructed in 1984 but had not seen a facelift since its construction.



Over the years, the rusty metals on the bridge have developed holes with beams supporting the bridge beneath dislocated, which has put fear in persons using the bridge.



The rusty metals that had developed holes putting the lives of passengers at risk have been replaced with new ones making it fit for vehicles and other commuters to ply without fear and panic.

Speaking to the Assembly Member of the Wassa Nkran Electoral Area, Ampofo Agyei noted that the rehabilitation work was done by the Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Assembly with support from the Aboso Area Council.



He noted that this has given a form of relief to commuters. He commended the Municipal Chief Executive Hon Dr. Issac Dasmani for helping to fix the bridge.



While commending the assembly for the rehabilitation, Hon Ampofo Agyei however appealed to the assembly to do something about the bad road from Aboso to Wassa Essikuma which has also become another death trap for passengers.



He said, “now that the rain has started it will become difficult for drivers and passengers to move from Essikuma to Aboso because they will be stuck in the huge potholes on the roads.”



“This will require urgent attention because there are lots of foodstuffs that come from this area into the region,” he added.