Waste no time, sign Anti-LGBT+ Bill into law – Ayariga to Akufo-Addo

Presidential candidate of the APC, Hassan Ayariga

The presidential candidate of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has asked President Akufo-Addo to give his assent to the much-talked-about anti-LGBT+ bill to become law to restrain LGBT+ activism across the country.

The presidential candidate of the APC for the 2024 general elections spoke to the media after the party's conference in Kumasi, where he was elected as flagbearer.



He emphasised the importance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's endorsement to enforce the law.



All People’s Congress over the weekend acclaimed Hassan Ayariga as the presidential candidate for the 2024 elections and also as the National Chairman of the party at its 3rd Annual National Conference held in Kumasi.



Accepting the task he emphasised the need for the party to unite towards winning the 2024 General elections to salvage Ghanaians from economic mismanagement by both NPP and NDC and to be the third force that Ghanaians are yearning for.



The conference gathered all 275 constituency delegates to adopt reforms as well as elect new national executives and the presidential candidate to lead the party into the 2024 General elections.

The founder and newly acclaimed presidential candidate and National chairman of the APC, Hassan Ayariga appealed to Ghanaians to do away with NPP and NDC, who have not been able to manage the country.



He said APC is coming strongly as the third force to win the hearts of Ghanaians.



He acknowledged the complaints of Ghanaians about the challenges facing the country, and he reiterated his commitment towards transforming the country to be a better place for its citizenry.



He expressed gratitude to MPs for their instrumental role in ensuring the bill’s passage.



The bill aims to uphold proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values, prohibiting LGBT+ activities and associated advocacy, promotion, and funding.

Offenders face imprisonment, with individuals involved in promotion or sponsorship facing steeper penalties.



The bill now awaits presidential assent to be enacted into law.



“President Akufo Addo should not waste our time we are people with various traditional beliefs, as you are here you saw the observation of the Christian prayers and the Islamic prayers all of us have a culture and a tradition and our culture and tradition encourages us to be productive and that is why we're can produce by giving birth to children’’ he said.



He explained "The LGBT+ denies the human right to produce which defies the natural order by encouraging human marriage to animals and non-living things that’s the unfortunate purpose for the LGBT+ advocacy. So for me, President Nana Akufo Addo should not waste the time of Ghanaians on LGBT+ he should sign this bill into law to give us peace straight away.



"I just want him to understand that Ghanaians will not allow him to change our cultural and religious values as a president for anything including for donors from our foreign partners, I don’t think those pushing the president not to sign the bill can lead the same advocacy in the Arabian countries," he stressed.

He promised to stop borrowing if elected as president of Ghana to create economic freedom for Ghanaians by turning Ghana into a production country that will produce what we eat among others.



“When I’m elected as the president of Ghana in the elections 2024 I will stop borrowing by turning Ghana into a production country by locking down Ghana because of the economic crisis by whipping the citizen's line for us to rise again through proper policies implementation and national compliance by producing what we have to consume and consume what we produce and become valuable on the world market."



He further explained "When we farm our produce we will stop importing 1.2 million dollars of rice because we are going to save that money. We are going to stop importing 700 million dollars of oil for domestic and industrial use. We can save that money because we can produce quality and nutritious oil in Ghana by using Coconut, Shell butter, groundnut and soya beans. We have all these things in abundance. We are simply not doing things right. That’s why I want you to allow me to change the narrative."