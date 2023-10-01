Watch A Plus tear apart NPP's 'useless Reform United Showbiz' letter on LIVE TV

A Plus rips a copy of the NPP letter on TV

Kwame Obeng Asare, political activist and media personality has described as useless a letter from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) calling on management of UTV to reform the United Showbiz show.

A Plus, a regular panelist on the programme, read a copy of the letter on the September 30 edition of the programme and sternly critiqued its content and propriety of its issuance.



He described the letter as "useless" and argued that it was such letters that continued to give the NPP a bad name to the extent that the party is seeking to subvert clear constitutional provisions on the independence of the media.



He ripped apart his copy of the letter stating thus: "This letter is revolting because we have received calls from people threatening to collapse UTV United Showbiz," he stated.



He added that 90% of the viewers of UTV were of the NPP stock… yet they praise them for the views they give on the station.



"NPP people should stop such things, don’t write such a letter ever again. This letter is a stupid letter.

"Nobody in this country can decide what we do on this show, especially when the president of Ghana is an astute lawyer and someone who believes in the rule of law. Don’t write such things ever again," he stressed.



Last week, the leadership of the NPP noted that submissions by panelists on the United Showbiz programme tend to spite and lambast government most of the time.



The party said this trend has become a recurring pattern that raises questions about the motive of the show.



It also disclosed that there is an unwarranted surge in disparaging comments aimed at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and subjected Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to ridicule and criticism in its recent episodes.





