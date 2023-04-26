Watch Adom-Otchere’s comment that earned him a place in Frimpong-Boateng’s letter

Paul Adom-Otchere, host of Good Evening Ghana has defended some government officials cited in a damning report in illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) in Ghana.

One such officials is Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information who was accused by former Environment Minister, Prof. Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng of undermining him during his leadership as head of government’s anti-galamsey taskforce.



In defending Oppong Nkrumah on his show last week, Adom-Otchere chided the former minister for aspects of his report that said Oppong Nkrumah organized a media team to attack him in the galamsey fight.



Adom-Otchere said even if the information minister had any plans to undermine his colleague cabinet minister, he would use more coded means and not call a meeting at a public hotel as alleged by Frimpong-Boateng.



“If Kojo Oppong Nkrumah wants to do something, that is not how he will do it. He is not going to have a meeting at Forest (Hotel in Dodowa). No, no, no.



“He is going to send a text to somebody… Charlie what we go do… that is how they talk among themselves and they decide that what’s the plan, this is the thing. Ok, so, how do we execute?

“You won’t know, they don’t even talk normal, they talk in code. When they mention somebody’s name as Kofi, the person may not be Kofi, he is some other person…,” Adom-Otchere submitted on his show.







Frimpong-Boateng replies Adom-Otchere through Oppong Nkrumah



In his 23rd April reply to Oppong Nkrumah's rebuttal to claims the former minister made in a 2021 report Frimpong-Boateng authored, he tasked Oppong Nkrumah to desist from coded and evil tactics in undertaking his responsibility as minister.



He specifically mentioned journalist Paul Adom-Otchere who had last week weighed in on the former minister's report calling it into question and exonerating some of the persons implicated.

"I will urge you to do your work diligently and avoid the coded and evil tactics Mr. Paul Adom Okyere boastfully and unashamedly told the world on 'Good Evening Ghana' that you employ to deal with your real and perceived enemies," the statement read in part.



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of People and Places on GhanaWeb TV below:











Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









SARA