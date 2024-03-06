Watch Akufo-Addo, Ivory Coast president's visit to Manhyia; meeting with Otumfuo

Alassane Ouattara, the Ivorian president met with Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.

Ouattara arrived at the VIP section of the Kumasi International Airport and was welcomed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on the tarmac.



The two leaders proceeded to Manhyia where they held discussions with the Asantehene.



In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, the discussions were open to the public before the leaders exchanged pleasantries when the meeting ended.



Later in the evening, Ouattara, who is Guest of Honour for Ghana's 67th Independence Day celebrations watched a President's Cup game between Ivorian side ASEC Mimosas and Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



The Ivorians prevailed over Kotoko by 2-1 to lift the trophy.

Ouattara will later today be in Koforidua where the national Independence Day celebrations will take place.



The celebration is themed ” Our Democracy, Our Pride.”



It will focus on reinforcing democratic values and promoting peace, particularly in light of the upcoming 2024 general elections.



The parade, the final for Akufo-Addo will feature 21 contingents of security agencies, representatives from 11 schools, and various traditional groups, all set to participate in the activities.





President of Côte d’Ivoire-Alassane Ouattara Makes Maiden Visit To Manhyia Palace



SARA