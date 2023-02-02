Watch Akufo-Addo display his dancing skills with Zanetor Rawlings

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo (right) with Zanetor Rawlings (left) on the dance floor

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was the Special Guest of Honour of the 2022 End of Year West African Soldier Social Activities (WASSA) which was organised by the Ghana Armed Forces.

WASSA is a social event organised every year by the military to foster comradeship among the officers and men of the army.



The fun-packed event was graced by amazing performances by the live band of the Ghana Armed Forces and Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif.



Akufo-Addo could not stay glued to his seat in the face of the amazing performance and he invited the Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, to the dance floor.



The president did not disappoint as he could be seen showing off some impressive high-life dance moves.

The two were later joined on the dance floor by other dignitaries including Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul and Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery.



