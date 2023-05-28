7
Watch Akufo-Addo’s arrival at Eugene Arhin’s father’s funeral

Sun, 28 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The father of the Director of Communications at Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, Emmanuel Kweku Arkaah Arhin, was buried on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

Mr Arkaah Arhin, who was born in June 1959, passed on in February 2023 and was 63 years old.

The funeral was attended by leading figures in the government including the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Also, in attendant was the Vice President of the Republic, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira Bawumia and well bigwigs in the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

GhanaWeb has sighted a video of the arrival of the president and the first lady at the arrival of the funeral.

Akufo-Addo, who was in a sharp black suit, was sandwiched by his security team as he got done from his presidential car.

He spoke to a man who was attending to him and proceeded to the grounds of the funeral in Senya Berak in the Central Region.

Watch a video of Akufo-Addo's arrival:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
