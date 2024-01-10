News

News
Watch Akufo-Addo's meeting with Black Stars at AFCON 2023 farewell dinner

Wed, 10 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was present at a farewell dinner for the Black Stars on Tuesday, January 9, 2024; ahead of their departure to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

The event took place at the Golden Beam Hotel in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital, where the team has been camping.

Also present were the sports minister, Mustapha Ussif, members of the Black Stars technical team and Ghana Football Association (GFA) officials.

In videos sighted by GhanaWeb, Akufo-Addo delivered a farewell address to the team urging them to go and excel in Ivory Coast.

The Black Stars have been camping in Kumasi since last week before playing out a goalless game against Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly.

Ghana is caged in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt and Mozambique.

The 2023 AFCON tournament is scheduled for 13th January 2024 to 11th February 2024 

Watch some videos, photos from the event







