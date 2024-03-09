Watch Akufo-Addo’s promise for his successor to win after him – Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, has reminded the people of Ghana that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said that he will not allow his party, the New Patriotic Party's (NPP's) flagbearer, to lose an election under his watch.

According to him, the president has kept making this promise, and he is certain he will follow through with it.



Martin Amidu, who mentioned this in his latest epistle, indicated that the words of the president should not be taken lightly but should be given the weight they deserve because the president will follow through with his promise.



He cited examples of developed countries that even with their advanced technology, complain about elections not being fair, an indication that the same can be done in Ghana.

“I have from my experiential learning and knowledge of the Akufo-Addo regime written about his long game since he lost the 2008 presidential election and promised that never under his watch will he allow his successor from the NPP to lose an election. The developed countries of the world with all their sophisticated security and intelligence apparatus, are daily accusing each other of interfering in the electoral processes of each other. Only the blind cannot see that if these hegemons can interfere in the elections of each other for geopolitical reasons, then elections in developing countries are easier to manipulate by either hegemon, depending on the strangle hold they have over particular developing country regimes and the protection



of turf,” he said.