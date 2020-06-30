Watch Anas' exposé of quack doctors selling fake coronavirus cure in Ghana

Click to read all about coronavirus →
An underworld of quack doctors and conmen have been exploiting the coronavirus pandemic and making money selling fake coronavirus cures.
Investigative reporter Anas Aremeyaw Anas goes undercover in Ghana, exposing a COVID-19 scam said to be worth thousands of dollars.
His investigative piece is expected to bring to light the corrupt dealings regarding the pandemic and how certain individuals are making money off the coronavirus with the excuse of selling potent cures.
In announcing the documentary, Anas in a post on Facebook said, “Are you ready? It’s coming, the corona quacks and thieves in Ghana. It would be served hot on BBC Africa Eye. All major stations in Ghana.”
Watch the full exposé below:
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.
- Ghana ‘quack doctors’ selling ‘coronavirus cures’ - A look at the herbal industry
- You are a blessing to your nation! – Gabby to birthday boy Anas
- Anas exposé: Two arrested over fake coronavirus cure
- Anas responds to criticism against latest exposé
- ‘We always miss Ahmed Suale’ – Anas speaks after premiering 'Corona Quacks'
- Read all related articles