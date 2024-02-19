Watch Annoh-Dompreh flawlessly speak Ewe to constituents during a community engagement

Annoh-Dompreh was engaging with some constituents in his area

Until now, it could not have been said that the Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, who also doubles as the Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has ever been captured in a video speaking Ewe so well.

If there have been, they may just not have been as viral, in a sense, as this video is.



Shared by the MP himself on his X handle, he flawlessly used the local language, which GhanaWeb is unsure is his native language, to communicate with the gathering, amid loud cheers of excitement.



In the post, the MP wrote, “I tried my old Ewe account at old Afutu in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency... Community engagement.”



In the video, Frank Annoh-Dompreh urged the gathering that they should not be deceived about the National Democratic Congress and what it promises them.



He explained that if they (the constituents) want real change, then their best chance is with his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



“Let us explain it to the NDC that if we are looking for a political party that will work for Ghana, then that party is the New Patriotic Party. My Ewe brothers, you know what, do not allow the NDC to deceive you; don’t allow the NDC to deceive you; don’t allow the Hausa to deceive you; don’t allow anybody deceive you,” he said amid excitement from the gathering.

Watch the video below:



