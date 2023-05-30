Watch Bawumia’s Hohoe declaration: ‘I will file for the flagbearership’

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has given the clearest indication yet that he will file to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership contest slated for later this year.

Speaking to a cross-section of his supporters in the Volta Region, Bawumia stressed that the NPP will ‘break the eight’ – reference to plans by the party to win a historic third consecutive term after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s two terms (eight years) ends in 2025.



“I want you to know that I appreciate your support, we are going to break the eight. First of all, we are going to have to go and file for the flagbearership which I am going to do,” he declared to huge cheers and applause.



Standing in front of an office labelled ‘Supporters of DMB Hohoe” and flanked by the Volta Regional Minister Dr. Archibald Letsa, Bawumia stressed:



“Winning the flagbearership, break the eight and go into Jubilee House, I need your support, thank you very much.”



The Vice President is one of 10 aspirants who have publicly stated their interest in running to succeed Akufo-Addo as leader of the NPP.



Only about half of them have so far picked nomination forms for the contest originally slated for later this year.

A preliminary round will be held if more than five persons file to contest, with only five going into the main round of voting.







The other nine known aspirants are as follows:



Former Trade and Industry Minister, John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen;



MP for Assin Central Kennedy Ohene Agyapong;



Former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie-Akoto.

Former Minister of Energy, Boakye Agyarko;



Former Minster for Railway Development, Joe Ghartey;



Former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong;



Former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh,



Senior Lecturer at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), Eric Sakyi Nketiah and a



Former MP for Offinso North constituency and Minister for Regional Cooperation and NEPAD, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku.

