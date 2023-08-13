Watch BoG financial director's reaction to question on bank's new $250 million head office

Bank of Ghana

Ghana’s central bank, the Bank of Ghana, has been in the news for the past few days over its ‘massive expenditure’, including hefty staff salaries.

Many Ghanaians are particularly not happy with the decision of the central bank to construct a new head office, which cost a quarter of a billion ($250 million), in the midst of an economic crisis.



The Director of Finance, Charles Elias Reindorf, could not, however, confirm that the new edifice would cost the state, $250 million, even though the bank has defended its decision to put it up through press statements.



The only response, Elias Reindorf, could give on the amount of money earmarked for the new BoG headquarters, was “I don’t have the figure off hand”, even though the new construction has been a matter of public discussion for weeks.



Surprised by the answer, the host of Asempa FM’s Ekosiisen programme, Philip Osei Bonsu, pressed the director of finance for a more tangible response; saying that the project was too important for Reindorf not to be aware of how much it costs.



But the director insisted, “I don’t have a figure off my head, Sir. That is what I’m saying”.

He got angry as the journalist kept insisting that he should know the amount the project cost and hung up the call on live radio.



Watch the incident below:







BAI/WA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.

You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







