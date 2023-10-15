Watch CCTV footage of how NPP hooligans roughed up UTV staff during invasion

Screenshot from CCTV footage as released by UTV

Two technical staff of the United Showbiz programme on UTV were roughed up by some aggrieved New Patriotic Party (NPP) sympathizers who stormed the station on October 7, 2023.

The group forced their way into the building and made their way into the studios just as the programme had started, disrupting it for about an hour.



It has now emerged that they had assaulted some staff members on their way into the studios.



UTV on October 14, released a CCTV footage that showed how one Isaac, a producer of the show, and head of camera; were manhandled by the hooligans.



Isaac was shoved aside in a corridor when he went to apparently ask the hooligans of their mission at the station.



In the footage, Isaac walks up to the group and is seen engaging them on an issue, in less than 30 seconds he is violently shoved by the group of 16 men who walk past him ostensibly on their way to the studios.

The head of camera also suffered a similar fate when he met them in the same corridor.



The NPP has been in the news for bad reasons since October 7 when a group of supporters stormed UTV demanding fair representation of government and a halt to unfair attacks on the president and other top government officials.



Their action drew widespread condemnation from the party, the NDC, media and human rights groups and other Civil Society Organizations.



16 persons arrested by police in connection with the invasion have since been released on bail.





CCTV footage of how thugs invaded UTV and manhandled some staff#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/X3Bo1CQt7M — UTV Ghana (@utvghana) October 14, 2023

