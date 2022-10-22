Watch CCTV footage of how alleged NIB informant 'invaded' TV3 premise to cause Captain Smart's arrest

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the breakfast show host of Onua FM

Godsbrain Captain Smart, the breakfast show host of Onua FM was arrested by operatives of the National Investigations Bureau on Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Narrating events leading to his arrest, Captain Smart in a 3FM interview alleged that there were spies of the NIB on the premise of his media house who relayed information about his movements to the office.



The media house has released a CCTV footage of an alleged NIB informants whom it claim was feeding intelligence about Captain Smart and other staff of the station to the operatives who eventually arrested him.



A video making the waves on social media captures Alfred Ocansey, a staff of TV3 running commentary over a video in which he claims a woman made his way to their premise and carried out her informant activities.



Why Captain Smart was arrested



The Ministry of Information earlier this week accused the journalist of impugning the character of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The statement was on the back of a broadcast by Captain Smart on October 17, 2022, in which he accused the president of being actively involved in illegal mining also known as galamsey activities.



Describing the claims by Captain Smart as false and malicious, the ministry further accused the journalist of engaging in unethical and irresponsible journalism.



The government in the statement said it was referring the matter to the National Media Commission for review and adjudication.



Despite the statement by government in which a threat of legal action was issued, Captain Smart in a subsequent edition of his programme reiterated his allegations against the president.



According to him, the allegation was on the basis of some of the government’s actions and inactions relative to the fight against illegal mining.

“These are the reasons why Nana is a galamsey kingpin. Osafo Maafo is a Senior Advisor to the President but asked us to allow Aisha Huang to go because of $2 billion when she was arrested. Is the $2 billion more important than our lands?



“Secondly, Chairman Wontumi is doing galamsey but still at post. Meanwhile, Kwabena Agyapong, Sammy Crabbe and Paul Afoko were suspended for doing things against party. They didn’t do anything to the state but the party. But Wontumi is doing something that is against the country. Is the party more important than the country?



“Also, the Minerals Commission boss has said Wontumi had no license to enter the Tano Nimiri forest. But the only thing government was able to do was to ask some small boys to put some old equipment there for them to burn them to suggest they have taken any action. If you’re not a kingpin, sack Wontumi,” he said.







