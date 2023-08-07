Watch Dormaahene gift a resident money after clean-up exercise in Drobo

Dormaahene after the clean-up exercise in Drobo

The Dormaahene, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II, has once again drawn praise from Ghanaians on social media.

The paramount chief, like he has been doing, joined a community clean-up exercise, this time around in Drobo, in Jaman South Municipality, in the Bono Region.



In a video shared on Facebook on August 4, 2023, the chief, who is known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, a High Court judge, could be seen walking hurriedly to his car after the exercise, as members of the community were praising him.



As he was about to close the door of his car after sitting in it, an old man approached him and the chief gave him audience.



The man, who had white hair and beard, could be seen begging the chief.



After interacting for a while, the Dormaahene could be seen giving the man some money.

Some of the community members also came around to shake hands with him and also to thank him for helping to clean up their community.



