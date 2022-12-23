0
Watch Dormaahene lead a massive clean-up exercise in his community

Dormaahee In Cap Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu I (in cap) with some youth of Dormaa

Fri, 23 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu I, has once again won hearts when he led a massive clean-up exercise in Dormaa Ahenkro and its environs.

A viral video sighted by GhanaWeb showed Osagyefo Agyemang Badu I, who is the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, mobilizing the youth of Dormaa to commence the clean-up exercise.

The Dormaahene, known in private life as Justice Daniel Mensah, a high court judge, then led the massive crowd of youth to clean around other communities in Dormaa.

The video showed the chief either directing the youth to clean gutters and pavements, collect waste as well as weed busy areas while doing same at certain points during the activity.

As the cleaning was ongoing, a group of women, who were following the chief, were singing traditional songs and playing traditional musical instruments.

The cleaning which started at sunset went on till sundown.

Watch a video of the clean-up exercise below:





IB/WA

