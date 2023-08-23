Watch Francis-Xavier Sosu display his dancing skills

MP for Madina, Francis Xavier Sosu displaying his dancing skills

The Member of Parliament for the Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, has been sighted in a video showing his dancing skills at a gathering.

It is rare to see members of Parliament exhibit their dancing skills in public, however, Francis Xavier Sosu has defied the odds this time around.



The Madina MP was in his white apparel, which is popularly known as ‘white jarabia’ with paraphernalia of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The video which was shared by Francis-Xavier Sosu on his Facebook page with the caption “Vim dey, Grounds work with my Kotokoli women, deep love”



Watch the video below:





BS/OGB



