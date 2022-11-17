Watch 'Galamsey Economy': Anas Aremeyaw Anas' undercover exposé

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

Anas Aremeyaw Anas, an investigative journalist, premiered his latest exposé, which got Charles Adu Boahen, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry fired for reportedly negotiating an 'appearance fee' with 'investors' on behalf of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dubbed ‘Galamsey Economy’, Adu Boahen among other things alleged that Dr. Bawumia will require about USD200,000 as an appearance fee from an investor to get his backing and influence in establishing a business in Ghana.



“You mean, like appearance fees and stuff?" the investigators asked, to which Adu Boahen responded: "I mean he, himself (the Vice President), if you give him some (USD) 200,000 or something as a token, as thank you, appreciation, that’s fine. He’s not really, he’s not really (like) that. All he needs is to worry about his campaign money in 2020," he said.



But Dr. Bawumia in a statement on Monday, November 14, denied the accusations and called for an investigation into the allegations.



Meanwhile, a statement from the Presidency announcing the dismissal of Adu Boahen as a Minister of State said, “After being made aware of the allegations levelled against the Minister in the exposé, ‘Galamsey Economy’, the President spoke to Mr Adu Boahen, after which he took the decision to terminate his appointment, and also to refer the matter to the Special Prosecutor for further investigations.”

The statement signed by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications added that the President thanked Mr Adu Boahen for his strong services to his government since his appointment in 2017 and wished him well in his future endeavours.



Watch below the full documentary shared on Anas Aremeyaw Anas:



