Watch Goasomanhene, other paramount chiefs line up to pay homage to the Asantehene

More visuals are emerging from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s visit to Berekum, in the Bono Region, for the funeral rites of the late Berekumhene, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II, on Thursday, November 24, 2023.

These pictures and videos show the display of the beautiful culture and tradition of the Akan people. It also showed what the Asantehene stands for and his value to Asanteman.



Often the status and power of the Asantehene as a traditional ruler in Ghana is the subject of public debate.



One of the videos sighted by GhanaWeb showed the value of the Asantehene to Ashantis.



The video, which was shared by Oheneba Media, showed revered paramount chiefs in Ghana taking turns to pay homage to the Asantehene.



The video showed Otumfuo Osei Tutu II sitting in state, as paramount chiefs and queen mothers from the Ashanti Region, Ahafo Region, and the Bono Region lined out to bow to him, signifying his authority over their stools.

Some of the notable chiefs who came to pay homage to the Asantehene included the paramount chief of Goaso, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah; the paramount chief of Tepa, Nana Adusei Ampem I, and the paramount chief of Tuobodom, Nana Agyei KokooTakyi Firi Beyeaman I.



