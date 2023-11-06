Watch Ibrahim Mahama as he prepares to fly in his private jet from Germany

Ibrahim Mahama as he prepares to board his private jet

Business mogul, Ibrahim Mahama, has left social media users inspired following the VVIP treatment he receives abroad.

This time, the entrepreneur and philanthropist was spotted stepping out of his silver 2023 G-Wagon, as he made his way into his private jet after a business trip.



Sources indicate that Ibrahim Mahama, who has been in Germany to undertake business engagements, has been given VVIP treatments in the country, as well as in the UK and other foreign countries, anytime he flies in with his private jet.



"He’s always allowed to easily drive towards his customized private jet at the tarmac whereas the situation is different in his own country, Ghana. In Ghana, such courtesies are not extended to him unlike foreign countries where he’s duly given VVIP treatment," a source said.



In the viral video, the business mogul is captured elegantly walking to board his private jet which has the famous inscription ‘Dzata’ on its tail.



“Peace of Mind out there but always good to head Home,” he wrote via Instagram on November 4, 2023.

It would not be the first time Ibrahim Mahama has been sighted embarking on his private jet, as he’s one of the few individuals who normally uses his jet for travel related activities.



Ibrahim Mahama is one of the most admired entrepreneurs in Ghana, loved for his philanthropic works, and for the numerous employment opportunities he has created for Ghanaian youth.



