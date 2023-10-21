Watch Ibrahim Mahama jet off for a business trip in his 'Dzata'

Business mogul Ibrahim Mahama, a brother of former President John Dramani Mahama, is one of the most admired entrepreneurs in Ghana.

Ibrahim Mahama is loved for his philanthropic works and the numerous employment opportunities he has created for Ghanaian youth.



Mahama recently drew praise from many Ghanaians when he decided to mentor Alex Ofori, a young man who was captured in a viral video stating that he wanted to be like him.



The businessman is one of the richest men in Ghana and among a handful of Ghanaians to own a private jet.



He was captured by cameras at Kotoka International Airport (KIA) boarding his private jet, the Dzata, apparently for a business trip.



Ibrahim Mahama can be seen in a viral video interacting with the staff at the airport after which he went to board the Dzata.



He interacted with the pilot and the other staff in the plane before it took off.

Watch the video below:







BAI/OGB



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.