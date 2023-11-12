Watch Ken Agyapong's full address at Showdown Thanksgiving event

Kennedy Agyapong, Assin Central MP

Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, hosted a party to celebrate his performance in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary of November 4.

At the November 11, 2023 event in Accra, Ken thanked his campaign team and supporters from across the country, assuring them that despite their loss, they had every reason to be happy with the over 37% of votes that he pulled.



He pointed to pronouncements that he will get about 10% or at most 15% at the end of the vote, stressing that those who made such claims are today mute.



"We all fought a good fight. Wwent into a contest and as you know, you either win or lose. This contest was one man against the whole system," he said to cheers from the gathering.



He also claimed the supporters were now relevant in the party because their views needed to be factored into the general decisions.



He tasked them to pray that he has long life and health before hinting that he would continue with his presidential dreams.

About the November 4 presidential primary:



After the November 4 vote, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia polled 61.47% of total votes cast by nearly 200,000 delegates to emerge victor in the party’s flagbearer contest.



His closest contender, Ken Agyapong polled some 37.41%, a figure that shocked watchers and opponents alike.



Ken has since been commended by party members who had previously criticized him during the campaigns. Bawumia, this week, visited Ken at his residence in what is seen as early efforts to get him on board the 2024 campaign.





