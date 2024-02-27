Watch Mahama’s arrival in parliament for the 2024 SONA

Former President John Dramani Mahama is among the many dignitaries at the 8th State of the Nation Address of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. The event is being held in parliament today, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

A video shared by Accra-based TV3 showed the arrival of Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), at parliament.



The former president arrived at the forecourt of the Parliament of Ghana in a black Genesis G70.



After alighting from the car, he was saluted by the security detail stationed at the legislature. He turned to face the service personnel and bowed to them before walking majestically to the house.



Mahama could be seen being led by one of the protocol officers at parliament to the floor of the house.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will deliver his 8th State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament today, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

This is per Article 67 of the 1992 Constitution, which stipulates that the president shall, at the beginning of each session of parliament and before the dissolution of parliament, deliver a message on the State of the Nation to parliament.



In his address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo is expected to touch on key areas of his government's policy objectives. He is also expected to provide updates on Ghana's economy, including the IMF bailout programme the country is undergoing, security, and cost of living.



President Akufo-Addo will further update the house and citizens on expected deliverables for the year ahead, as well as the achievements of his government and the challenges faced thus far.



